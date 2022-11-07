Strip club security guard who shot man was victim of man’s overnight crime spree, police say

Suspect shot in head outside North Side strip club after setting car on fire, trying to rob group, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a security guard who shot a man in the head outside a North Side strip club allegedly was a victim of that man’s overnight crime spree.

The shooting happened early Monday outside Perfect 10 Men’s Club near Loop 410 and McCullough Avenue.

According to officers at the scene, the man who was shot had committed two armed robberies, set an SUV on fire and hit several cars in the strip club parking lot.

Police got the call about the shooting around 12:30 a.m. and found the 45-year-old man inside a car with a gunshot wound in his head.

Officers there told KSAT 12 News a security guard from the club shot him while trying to stop an armed robbery.

A police report later said that the shooter and another man were the victims of that robbery.

It says the man in the car pointed a rifle at them during the robbery.

Officers said that man also had hit several cars in the parking just prior to the shooting.

According to the report, police believe he had driven to the strip club after setting fire to an SUV at a gas station near Perrin Beitel and Perrin Central roads.

It says he then stole a car at gunpoint from a couple at the gas station — the same car that he drove to the strip club.

The fire melted a gas pump and a pole, causing the gas station to shut down for most of the morning.

Police say they are still investigating everything that happened, while arson investigators are handling the case concerning the fire.

The man who was shot was in critical condition as he left for a hospital by ambulance.