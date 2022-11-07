Suspect shot in head outside North Side strip club after setting car on fire, trying to rob group, police say

A security guard at Perfect 10 shot a suspect in the head after the man tried to rob a group of people at gunpoint on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – A security guard at a North Side gentlemen’s club shot a suspect in the head after the man tried to rob a group of people at gunpoint, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Perfect 10, near Loop 410 and San Pedro Avenue.

Police said the suspect first set a stolen car on fire at a gas station on Perrin Central Boulevard, then he stole another vehicle.

He drove that vehicle to the strip club and bumped into cars in the parking lot, police said.

At one point, he lowered his window and tried to rob a group of people with a rifle.

According to SAPD, a security guard saw the attempted robbery and opened fire at the suspect, hitting him in the head.

The suspect, who has not been named by SAPD, was taken to University Hospital in critical condition.

The incident is under investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

