Man shot, killed while arriving at East Side church, San Antonio police say

SAPD responds to shooting in the 1300 block of WW White Road.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after being shot multiple times while arriving at church on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of WW White Road.

Police say a Silver Durango arrived for church and was unloading the car when an unknown man began shooting at them. There were four adults and two children in the car.

SAPD said the suspect fired approximately 17 to 20 rounds.

The driver, a 20 to 30-year-old man, was shot three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiner’s office.

The suspect fled the scene westbound in a four-door vehicle.

Police said the shooting did not appear “random,” and the church was not targeted.

No other injuries were reported.

This is an ongoing investigation