Fight at South Side bar leads to pepper spraying and gunfire, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a bar on the city’s South Side left a crowd of people pepper sprayed and two hospitalized with gunshot wounds, said San Antonio police.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said a fight started inside as the bar was closing.

As a crowd formed, security used pepper spray in an attempt to disperse the crowd when a shooting started in the parking lot, said SAPD.

Upon arrival, SAPD officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police a 42-year-old man began shooting in the parking lot of the bar before fleeing.

Police later located the suspect after he was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound by an unknown vehicle.

SAPD said the role of the victim and suspect could possibly change as their investigation continues.

This is an ongoing investigation.