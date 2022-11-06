78º

LIVE

Local News

Fight at South Side bar leads to pepper spraying and gunfire, police say

The shooting happened at 2:10 a.m. in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Police, SAPD, Crime, Shooting
Police lights generic

SAN ANTONIO – A fight at a bar on the city’s South Side left a crowd of people pepper sprayed and two hospitalized with gunshot wounds, said San Antonio police.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said a fight started inside as the bar was closing.

As a crowd formed, security used pepper spray in an attempt to disperse the crowd when a shooting started in the parking lot, said SAPD.

Upon arrival, SAPD officers found a 41-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses told police a 42-year-old man began shooting in the parking lot of the bar before fleeing.

Police later located the suspect after he was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound by an unknown vehicle.

SAPD said the role of the victim and suspect could possibly change as their investigation continues.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Also on KSAT

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email