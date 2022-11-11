Man killed in rollover crash on Loop 410 on Southwest Side

A portion of Loop 410 on the Southwest Side is closed on Friday morning due to an accident.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed in a rollover crash on Loop 410 on the Southwest Side on Friday morning.

San Antonio police said the crash happened at 5 a.m. on the westbound lanes of the highway near Palo Alto Road, not far from Somerset Road and Palo Alto College.

A 22-year-old man driving a green GMC Denali was traveling westbound when he struck a white Ford Mustang from behind, police said.

The impact caused the Denali to roll over.

Police responded to the scene and found the 22-year-old driver unconscious and on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The westbound lanes of Loop 410 were closed after the wreck, but they have since reopened.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

