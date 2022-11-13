Videos, photos show aftermath of military plane crash at air show in Dallas

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)

DALLAS – An investigation is underway after two historic military planes crashed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Injuries and how many people were aboard the aircraft are still unknown.

Dallas police and fire crews swarmed the scene around 1:30 p.m. at Dallas Executive Airport, in the 5300 block of Challenger Drive, after a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra crashed in mid-air.

Both of the planes reportedly flew out of Houston prior to the crash, according to officials.

Heavy clouds of fire and smoke filled the crash site, and many onlookers shared their reactions and videos of the crash on social media.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

These images, courtesy of the Associated Press and Storyful, show the aftermath of the plane crash at Dallas Executive Airport:

Onlookers reacted to a plane crash at Dallas Executive Airport during an airshow on Saturday. (Credit:@Lovinq_Bean via Storyful)

Emergency responders stage near Dallas Executive Airport where two historic military planes collided and crashed during an airshow, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Emergency responders stage on the flightline at the Dallas Executive Airport where two vintage aircraft crashed during an airshow, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

People leave the Dallas Executive Airport after two historic military planes crashed during an airshow in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A unidentified person stands by a fence at Dallas Executive Airport where two vintage aircraft crashed during an airshow, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Emergency responders stage on the flightline at the Dallas Executive Airport where two vintage aircraft crashed during an airshow, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP) (Nathaniel Ross Photography)

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP) (Nathaniel Ross Photography)

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP) (Nathaniel Ross Photography)

In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP) (Nathaniel Ross Photography)

An emergency vehicle sits near debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport are shown in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2022, The Associated Press. All rights reserved)