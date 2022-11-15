Firefighters battle fire at vacant home on West Side

San Antonio firefighters had to deal with some blistering cold temperatures while fighting a fire just West of downtown late Monday night.

The fire was called in around 7:20 p.m. at a vacant home in the 1500 block of West Magnolia Avenue, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Interstate 10.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they could see the fire coming from the home. The fire was knocked down quickly and without incident, despite the cold weather.

Fire officials said during their work smoke eventually covered the house and another home behind the fire did get damaged. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say they do not know exactly what sparked the flames. An arson team will work later to determine the exact cause.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 18 units answered the call.