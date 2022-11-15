55º

Gunshots at Northeast Side apartment complex leave man wounded

San Antonio police still searching for shooter

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

San Antonio police continue to look for answers regarding a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side.

They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at the Parker Apartment Homes, after answering a call about a shooting in progress just before 5 a.m.

Officers who responded to the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive said he had been shot in his stomach and arm.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

Fairdale Drive apartment shooting. (KSAT)

Investigators did not make any arrests right away.

Early on, they said they were looking for a man wearing dreadlocks and red hoodie.

Later, it appeared they came to believe more than one person was involved.

Police said there was some sort of fight in a laundry room at the apartment complex just before the man was shot.

Investigators remained at the scene, with a section of the parking lot roped off, well past daylight.

They searched at least one apartment and took several people in for questioning.

