Gunshots at Northeast Side apartment complex leave man wounded

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police continue to look for answers regarding a shooting early Tuesday at an apartment complex on the city’s Northeast Side.

They found the victim, a 25-year-old man, at the Parker Apartment Homes, after answering a call about a shooting in progress just before 5 a.m.

Officers who responded to the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive said he had been shot in his stomach and arm.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, police said.

Fairdale Drive apartment shooting. (KSAT)

Investigators did not make any arrests right away.

Early on, they said they were looking for a man wearing dreadlocks and red hoodie.

Later, it appeared they came to believe more than one person was involved.

Police said there was some sort of fight in a laundry room at the apartment complex just before the man was shot.

Investigators remained at the scene, with a section of the parking lot roped off, well past daylight.

They searched at least one apartment and took several people in for questioning.