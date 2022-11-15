Man shot during altercation at NE Side apartment complex; suspect on the run, SAPD says

San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect after a 25-year-old man was shot at a Northeast Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at the Parker Apartment Homes in the 6600 block of Fairdale Drive, not far from Rittiman Road and Loop 410.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man with gunshot wounds to both his stomach and his forearm. Police said they believe a fight or altercation had occurred previously at a laundry room shortly before the shooting. The suspect fled and has not been found.

SAPD described the suspect as wearing a red hoodie and having dreadlocks. No other information was provided. Authorities have since deployed the EAGLE helicopter to assist in their search.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, and his injuries are described as non-life-threatening. He is currently listed as stable.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.