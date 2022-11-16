Students from across country in San Antonio to compete in 28th annual Mariachi Extravaganza

Hundreds of students from across the country are in San Antonio this week to participate in the largest Mariachi Festival in Texas.

“For the next two days, on Thursday and Friday, we are hosting three national competitions. Now, these are the largest longest-running and most competitive competitions in the country and these students have been practicing for months,” Cynthia Munoz, producer of the 28th annual Mariachi Extravaganza said.

Students from the University of Texas at San Antonio, including vocal finalist Osvaldo Chacon, will be participating at the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

“I’m a music education major. It is such an honor and I’m so grateful to represent all of the San Antonio community and UTSA at this year’s national vocal competition,” Chacon said.

Chacon started singing Mariachi when he was just five years old and said he looks forward to sharing his love for Mariachi with the community.

“It is part of who I am as a person. I grew up with Mariachi music. It’s what I sing. It’s what I feel and it’s my everything,” Chacon said.

Las Vegas High School student Jessica Hallili and her school’s mariachi group also traveled to San Antonio to participate.

“I feel excited. A little nervous. The nervous jitters, but I think we are going to rock the house. So hopefully this year it’s on our side,” Hallili said.

At 5 p.m. on Wednesday, there will be a public performance at the Shops at Rivercenter.

