Mariachi music to fill Pearl Friday night in celebration of Mexican Independence Day

The sound of guitarrons, violins and other instruments will fill the air at the Pearl on Friday in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

SAN ANTONIO – The sound of guitarrons, violins and other instruments will fill the air at the Pearl on Friday in celebration of Mexican Independence Day.

The “Viva Dieciseis at Pearl” event features different mariachi groups, including Burbank High School’s Mariachi band, “El Mariachi Estrellas De Oro.”

Burbank High School Sophomore Juan Sandoval said he is excited to be able to share the traditional Mexican music.

“I’m happy to have this experience and to be able to express my culture and my soul that is in Mariachi music,” Sandoval said.

The students that are part of the mariachi program learn to play instruments, sing and perform.

“Mariachi music is about expressing your feelings through voice and an instrument or body language in general,” Alvin Martinez, Mariachi director at Burbank High School said.

The Mariachi program started about 10 years ago.

“It’s like a connection between the music and yourself. You get to relate to it,” Xitlalic Camacho, another Mariachi member said.

More than 100 students now participate in the program and there are more than 20 members part of the varsity group.

Martinez says it teaches them skills they can use, even after they graduate.

“They are usually really good at doing presentation and job interviews after learning how to really express themselves and how to be comfortable with their own voices,” Martinez said.

The students that are performing are looking forward to sharing their love for Mariachi with their family, friends and community.

“I hope the people who are there watching the performance for all the mariachis there, will be able to understand our culture and how we play,” Sandoval said.

Viva Dieciséis at Pearl - Friday, September 16 Schedule

The Pearl is hosting the free event featuring a variety of mariachi groups that will play throughout the property, including Trio Canteres de Mi Tierra, Las Coronelas and Mariachi Azteca, with a guest appearance from Mateo Lopez, the world’s youngest Mariachi.

“With our rich history and connection to Mexico, Dieciséis is an important celebration and part of the Texas experience,” said Pearl CEO Mesha Millsap. “As a central gathering place for San Antonio and people from all over the world, we are happy that the Pearl community can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and honor the Latinx experience across many nationalities.”