Annual Cowboy Breakfast may not happen next year due to lack of funds, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO – Citing increased expenses and less donations, the annual Cowboy Breakfast may be canceled next year, the Cowboy Breakfast Foundation announced Thursday.

The event is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 27, 2023.

Organizers said they haven’t been able to meet their fundraising goal for the event and with finances being tighter this year due to higher costs, the fan-favorite event may not be happening.

And without donor sponsors, organizers said they “cannot continue for 2023.”

The event has been free for the last 44 years and is a family-friendly way to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Proceeds from the event have been donated to the St. Philips College -- Tourism, Hospitality & Culinary Arts Programs.

“In the last 20 years, we have donated over $250,000 to the scholarship fund,” the foundation said in a news release.

This year’s event was private due to COVID-19 and served breakfast free of charge to San Antonio police and fire departments. This was the second year in a row the event wasn’t public due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Cowboy Breakfast 2022 is a private event this year for San Antonio’s first responders

Anyone interested in helping make the event happen can reach out to Board President Brad Dietrich at 210-416-4787 or Vice Chair Chuck Christian at 210-316-0588.

For more ways to help, follow this link here.

If the event doesn’t meet its fundraising goal, the proceeds will donated directly to St. Philip College programs, according to the foundation.