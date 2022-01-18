Cowboy Breakfast 2022 will be private event for San Antonio’s first responders

SAN ANTONIO – The Cowboy Breakfast — the unofficial kickoff to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo — won’t be a public event for the second year in a row, due to COVID-19.

Instead, event organizers plan to cook and serve breakfast for San Antonio’s first responders during a private event.

This year’s Cowboy Breakfast is expected to serve about 6,500 tacos to employees of the San Antonio police and fire departments.

Each precinct will be able to drive by St. Philip’s College’s new culinary building and pick up tacos and pastries, according to a Cowboy Breakfast official.

COVID-19 also disrupted last year’s plans with organizers pivoting to instead deliver tacos to several nonprofit organizations, including Seton Home, Roy Maas Youth Alternatives and Family Violence Prevention Services.

Pre-COVID, Cowboy Breakfast was held in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall and attended by about 30,000 attendees and hundreds of volunteers who served up free breakfast.

