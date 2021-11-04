Ludacris, 3 other performers added to 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Entertainment lineup

Ludacris, Jimmie Allen and Brett Young have been added to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup. Photos by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Universal Picture; Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Capital Concerts; Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

SAN ANTONIO – Ludacris will bring some “Southern Hospitality” to the Alamo City when he trots in for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo next year.

On Thursday morning, the rodeo announced that Ludacris, as well as Mickey Guyton, Brett Young and Jimmie Allen, were added to the lineup.

The rapper and “Fast & Furious” actor will perform on Feb. 17, the rodeo announced. Guyton will perform on Feb. 20, Young on Feb. 24 and Allen on Feb. 26.

The rodeo previously announced 13 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions.

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.

Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.

Ad

There are still a few open spots for post-rodeo entertainers and rodeo officials said more performers will be announced in the near future.

Here is the entertainment lineup so far:

Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10

Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11

Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14

Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15

Ludacris: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17

Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18

Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19

Mickey Guyton: 1 a.m., Sunday, February 20

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)

3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)

Brett Young: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 24

STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25

Jimmie Allen: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26

Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)

Also on KSAT: