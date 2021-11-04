Ludacris, 3 other performers added to 2022 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Entertainment lineup

SAN ANTONIO – Ludacris will bring some “Southern Hospitality” to the Alamo City when he trots in for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo next year.
On Thursday morning, the rodeo announced that Ludacris, as well as Mickey Guyton, Brett Young and Jimmie Allen, were added to the lineup.
The rapper and “Fast & Furious” actor will perform on Feb. 17, the rodeo announced. Guyton will perform on Feb. 20, Young on Feb. 24 and Allen on Feb. 26.
The rodeo previously announced 13 other entertainers who would perform following the nightly PRCA Rodeo competitions.
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or at ticketmaster.com.
There are still a few open spots for post-rodeo entertainers and rodeo officials said more performers will be announced in the near future.
Here is the entertainment lineup so far:
- Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10
- Midland: 7 p.m., Friday, February 11
- Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13
- Lady A: 7 p.m., Monday, February 14
- Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15
- Ludacris: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 17
- Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18
- Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19
- Mickey Guyton: 1 a.m., Sunday, February 20
- Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20 (following Noche Del Vaquero)
- 3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (following Xtreme Bulls)
- Brett Young: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 24
- STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25
- Jimmie Allen: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26
- Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 26 (following Rodeo Finals)
