Cowboy Breakfast will not be public this year due to pandemic, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO – The annual Cowboy Breakfast will look vastly different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers announced Sunday that this year, there will not be a public breakfast. Instead, meals will be served to several non-profits in the area on Jan. 29.

“Most of 2020 and 2021 have brought many changes in our lives. Due to the current situation, we are not having a public breakfast,” organizers said in a statement. “After much thought on how we can help our community, it was decided to cook for a couple of non-profits who serve the area.”

The group said that while many non-profits were worthy of the breakfast celebration, they were only able to host a couple.

“As a result, we are going to be cooking about 700 tacos and will be delivered to the following organizations: Seton Home, Roy Maas Youth Alternatives and Family Violence Prevention Services,” the group said. “Flowers Bakery is supplying pastries, Kiolbassa chorizo and bacon, Pioneer Brand tortillas, and Oak Farms milk and juice.”

