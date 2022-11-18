Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says

Six men are behind bars on a slew of charges after deputies found them smuggling 11 migrants at a residence on the West Side, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after hearing of possible human trafficking.

After arriving at the scene, a vehicle sped away and led deputies on a chase. It wasn’t long before the vehicle got a flat tire and the driver pulled over before being detained, Salazar said.

Deputies then returned to the home and found 11 migrants being kept in a rear apartment on the property.

Salazar said six suspects were arrested for smuggling the migrants. He said the suspects were meeting at the home to exchange money.

The suspects and their charges are listed below:

Neurri Samuel, 45, charged with out of county warrant, engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony) and smuggling of persons (third-degree felony)

Jaime Mendez, 42, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony)

Paul Huron, 21, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony)

Jesus Rodriguez, 28, charged with engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony), smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and illegal entry

Manuel de Jesus Yanez Flores, 39, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony), engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony) and illegal entry

Marquez Sylvester, 24, charged with smuggling of persons (third-degree felony) and engaging in organized criminal (first-degree felony)

Six men are behind bars on a slew of charges after deputies found them smuggling 11 migrants at a residence on the West Side, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. (BCSO)

Deputies searched the home and found weapons and a large amount of US currency. An exact amount of how much was seized hasn’t been provided.