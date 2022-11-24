63º

SAPD: Woman stabbed during attempted robbery on South Side

Incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in 1900 block of SW Military Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SW military cutting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who tried to rob a woman on the city’s South Side late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 1900 block of SW Military Drive, just east of Interstate 35.

According to police, a man tried to rob a woman outside a gas station and ended up stabbing her in the arm. The woman drove to another gas station down the street to get help, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital where she is expected to recover.

SAPD has not released any information about the suspect.

