Behind the Kitchen Door: Flea market kitchen told to stop selling foods prepared at home, remove dead roaches

SAN ANTONIO – Health inspectors recently told a kitchen at a popular West Side flea market to stop making food at home and get rid of several dead roaches, while two Mexican restaurants had problems with repeat health violations.

Mary’s Kitchen

Mary’s Kitchen, located in the Bandera Flea Market in the 1300 block of Bandera Road, earned a 75 on its recent health inspection.

The inspector found cooked brisket and barbacoa sitting out at room temperature. On top of that, the meat was prepared at someone’s home. The inspector reminded the business all food served to customers “must be made in a licensed facility or on site.”

The inspector said the inside of the refrigerator, freezers and bins where clean wares are kept also needed to be thoroughly cleaned.

Several dead roaches were found in baskets holding clean napkins, while more dead roaches were found along the gaskets, doors, and shelves of refrigeration units.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Jalisco Taqueria #5

Jalisco Taqueria #5 in the 6500 block of Babcock earned 68 on its recent inspection. That score was a significant drop from its previous score of 84 back in May. This time around, it had three repeat violations.

The establishment’s biggest problem was employees handling food without gloves or hand-washing. The inspector observed food prep workers not wearing gloves when making masa while also handling their personal cellphones.

Another worker dicing lettuce was caught wiping their hands on a dirty apron, then returned to dicing. A third employee was seen taking off old gloves and putting on a new pair without washing their hands.

The inspector also found several in-use spray bottles containing toxic chemicals that were not adequately labeled, indicating what was in the bottle.

Torito Mexican Restaurant

Torito Mexican Restaurant, located in the 5300 block of South Presa, racked up eight repeat violations, earning it a 79.

Day-old refried beans in the cooler were temped at 83 degrees. The beans were condemned by the inspector.

Clean plates had visible dirt-like substances on them.

The walk-in cooler had rusty shelves, and there were buckets of food being stored on the floor of the cooler.

The kitchen was also in need of detailed cleaning.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Other scores

Scored 100

Bill Miller BBQ #53

910 Probandt St San Antonio, TX 78204

--------------

Burger King # 8999

5562 Tezel Rd San Antonio, TX 78250

--------------

Chick Fil A

6909 N FM 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78266

--------------

Domino’s Pizza #6594

24531 IH 10 W San Antonio, TX 78257

--------------

Jack In The Box #913

2100 Culebra Rd San Antonio, TX 78228

--------------

Pizza Hut

4001 Commerce St W San Antonio, TX 78207

--------------

QuikTrip #4064

1015 Hunt Lane N San Antonio, TX 78251

--------------

Whataburger #381

4720 IH 35 S San Antonio, TX 78214

--------------

Cracker Barrel Country Store #684

98 Loop 410 NE San Antonio, TX 78216

--------------

El Coqui Restaurant

5036 Military Dr W San Antonio, TX 78242

Scored in the 90s

Papa Johns Pizza #1664

7946 Fredsbg Rd San Antonio, TX 78229

--------------

Torreon Mexican Restaurant

1505 Culebra Rd San Antonio, TX 78201

--------------

Arby’s Restaurant

9222 Potranco Rd San Antonio, TX 78245

--------------

Chatman’s Chicken

1747 W W White Rd S San Antonio, TX 78220

--------------

Frutas y Algo Mas LLC

12750 Fischer Rd San Antonio, TX 78073

--------------

Rios Barbacoa

9902 Potranco Rd San Antonio, TX 78245

--------------

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

17623 La Cantera PKW San Antonio, TX 78257

--------------

Popeyes

2107 Culebra Rd San Antonio, TX 78228

--------------

Los Habaneros

4614 Callaghan Rd San Antonio, TX 78228

--------------

Panda Express

6355 Rittiman Rd San Antonio, TX 78244

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn't? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim's BKD reports Thursday's on the Nightbeat.

