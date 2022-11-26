57º

Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says

It’s unknown what charges the aunt will face at this time

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street.

Police said it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing, but the aunt, in her 30s, pulled a knife and stabbed her nephew.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to SAPD.

The aunt is in custody and it’s unknown what charges she’ll face at this time.

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

