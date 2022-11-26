Aunt stabs teenage nephew at West Side home, sending him to hospital, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A teen has serious injuries after San Antonio police said he was stabbed by his aunt with a knife at a West Side home.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Fortuna Street.

Police said it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing, but the aunt, in her 30s, pulled a knife and stabbed her nephew.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, according to SAPD.

The aunt is in custody and it’s unknown what charges she’ll face at this time.

Investigators are still working to piece together what happened. This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

