‘There is no threat to the public’: Girl shot in parking lot at Ingram Park Mall, police say

An investigation is underway at Ingram Mall after San Antonio police said a fight between two people led to a shooting.

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting outside Ingram Park Mall left one girl injured and a suspect on the run, according to San Antonio police.

There was NO active shooter at the mall and no threat to the public.

Officers were called to the shooting after 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot on the west side of the mall.

An argument between two people started inside of the mall before continuing outside, leading to a shooting, according to SAPD. A girl was shot in the arm and she was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

Her injury is deemed non-life threatening.

Police said it’s an isolated incident. Officers are speaking with witnesses to determine what happened and are searching for the suspect.

JCPenney, a store at the mall, was temporarily locked down as officers worked the scene.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.