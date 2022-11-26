58º

‘There is no threat to the public’: Girl shot in parking lot at Ingram Park Mall, police say

The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

An investigation is underway at Ingram Mall after San Antonio police said a fight between two people led to a shooting. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting outside Ingram Park Mall left one girl injured and a suspect on the run, according to San Antonio police.

There was NO active shooter at the mall and no threat to the public.

Officers were called to the shooting after 6 p.m. Friday in the parking lot on the west side of the mall.

An argument between two people started inside of the mall before continuing outside, leading to a shooting, according to SAPD. A girl was shot in the arm and she was taken by EMS to an area hospital.

Her injury is deemed non-life threatening.

Police said it’s an isolated incident. Officers are speaking with witnesses to determine what happened and are searching for the suspect.

JCPenney, a store at the mall, was temporarily locked down as officers worked the scene.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and we’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

