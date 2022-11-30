54º

Have you seen them? San Antonio police search for suspects accused of robbing 70-year-old woman

Suspects followed victim while she shopped at H-E-B in the 7900 block of Guilbeau Road

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Aggravated Robbery at the HEB on Guilbeau (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for suspects accused of robbing a 70-year-old woman at a Northwest Side H-E-B.

The robbery happened around 2 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the H-E-B in the 7900 block of Guilbeau Road.

A woman and a man approached the 70-year-old woman while she was shopping and followed her out to her vehicle, police said.

The suspects told the woman they needed her help to claim a lottery prize, SAPD said. When the woman refused to help them, they verbally threatened to harm her and made her withdraw money from her bank account.

Once the suspects had the money, they took off in an unknown vehicle.

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone with information to contact them at 210-224-7867. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

