San Antonio City Council chooses 3 for short list to replace Clayton Perry

A former councilman, a business professor, and a retired AT&T Worker have made the short-list to replace District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry on the San Antonio City Council.

With the option to pick up to three candidates to interview Thursday, the remaining 10 members of the San Antonio City Council chose Mike Gallagher, Pauline Rubio and Joe Garcia out of 17 applicants. Other applicants included: a former state representative, a mediator, a bicycle advocate, and a dishwasher in a bakery.

Nearly all of the applicants addressed council Wednesday afternoon.

The three applicants will be interviewed at a Thursday morning city council meeting after which council members are expected to choose a temporary replacement.

If the remaining 10 council members approve the replacement by at least eight votes, the appointee will be sworn in immediately. If the replacement receives six or seven votes, they will be sworn in on Dec. 12.

Perry took a leave of absence starting Nov. 14, which he called a “sabbatical,” in the wake of his self-confessed involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run crash. He has only been charged so far with failure to stop and provide information, a class B misdemeanor, though San Antonio Police have also filed a DWI charge for prosecutors to review.

The North Side councilman has not resigned his seat and could return at any point during the roughly six months left in his term. The temporary replacement will serve either until Perry returns or until his term ends in early June 2023.

There were 18 people who submitted applications to replace Perry, though one later dropped out.

