18 apply to replace Clayton Perry on San Antonio City Council

Perry took a ‘sabbatical’ in wake of Nov. 6 hit-and-run crash

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, City Council, Clayton Perry
Clayton Perry will continue to be paid while on 'sabbatical,' as will his temporary replacement

San Antonio – A former councilman, unsuccessful candidates, and a bicycling advocate are among the 18 people who’ve thrown their hat in the ring to temporarily replace District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry on the San Antonio City Council.

Perry took a temporary leave of absence, which he called a “sabbatical,” in the wake of his self-confessed involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run crash, which police say may have also included a DWI.

The North Side councilman has not resigned his seat and could return at any point during the roughly six months left in his term, but the council plans to appoint a temporary replacement in the meantime.

After the 5 p.m. deadline to apply passed on Monday, the city had 18 “qualified” applicants from which the council can choose.

Mike Gallagher, who represented District 10 from 2014 to 2017 and is now the president of the Northeast Neighborhood Alliance, is one of the most familiar names on the list. At least two others, Ezra Johnson and Elise Kibler, have also previously run for the seat.

The council can choose up to three of the candidates during its Nov. 30 meeting to interview during its Dec. 1 meeting. The council members are expected to vote on the appointment at the Dec. 1 meeting.

Although city ordinance states the resulting appointee will be immediately sworn-in, that will only happen with a vote of at least eight of the 10 other council members, according to the online agenda documents. If there are six or seven votes in favor, the appointee would be sworn in on Dec. 12.

The replacement will serve either until the end of Perry’s term in early June or until the councilman returns from his leave of absence, whichever is sooner.

Voters will choose the next District 10 council member during the city’s May 6, 2023 election.

FULL LIST OF APPLICANTS

  1. Charles Daniels
  2. Gracie Farias
  3. Michael R. Gallagher
  4. Jose F. Garcia
  5. Lisa Garcia
  6. Donald J. Hartshorn
  7. Ezra Johnson
  8. Elise L. Kibler
  9. Laurence Kurth
  10. Christopher Longoria
  11. Bryan Martin
  12. William Peche
  13. Pauline A. Rubio
  14. Christopher W. Sanchez
  15. Andrew Shelnutt
  16. Joel G. Solis
  17. Timothy P. Taylor
  18. Laura Thompson

