60º

LIVE

Local News

SAPD files DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

Perry currently faces charge for failure to stop and give information in connection with hit-and-run crash

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: SAPD, Clayton Perry, Politics, DWI, Crime

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have filed a charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry with the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office following an investigation into a hit-and-run on Nov. 6.

It will be up to the DA’s office to determine how to move forward in the case against Perry. It’s unclear when that decision would be made.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is planning to recuse himself from the case, sources familiar with the case tell KSAT.

A first-time DWI charge is considered a Class B Misdemeanor, which carries a maximum fine of $3,000 and a six-month jail sentence.

Perry is already facing a Class B misdemeanor charge for failure to stop and give information after a crash that resulted in damages to a vehicle over $200. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

He is suspected of crashing his Jeep Wrangler head-on into a Honda Civic before driving away from the scene.

Perry turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse on Nov. 10 for the failure to stop and give information charge. He was released shortly after posting a $1,000 bond.

A redacted SAPD report obtained by KSAT Investigates states that the driver of a Honda Civic told police a black Jeep Wrangler crashed into them head-on around 9:10 p.m. on Nov. 6 while they waited at a stoplight at Jones Maltsberger and Redland roads.

An officer was able to track down the Jeep thanks to a witness who followed the vehicle and then returned to the crash scene.

The SAPD officer found Perry lying in his backyard moaning with a cut on his head and smelling of alcohol. Perry had trouble sitting up and when he did get up he was unsteady on his feet and was swaying, records show.

SAPD released the body camera video showing Perry’s encounter with police on Nov. 10.

Perry faces Class B Misdemeanor for his suspected role in a hit-and-run crash

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has said if details in the police report are true that Perry should resign. Perry told reporters on Nov. 10 that the mayor “can say what he wants.”

San Antonio City Council called a special meeting on Nov. 14 in which they issued Perry a vote of “no confidence,” scrapping calls for him to resign.

More headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram