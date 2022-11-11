SAPD plans to file DWI charges against San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

San Antonio police plan to file an additional charge of driving while intoxicated against District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry following an investigation into a hit-and-run crash Sunday.

“An additional charge of Driving While Intoxicated will be filed with the District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney will review the facts and determine the best course of action,” according to a press release from the San Antonio Police Department.

Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales is planning to recuse himself from the case, sources familiar with the case tell KSAT. The motion is expected to be filed as early as next week.

A first-time DWI charge is considered a Class B Misdemeanor, which carries a maximum fine of $3,000 and a six-month jail sentence.

Perry is already facing a Class B misdemeanor charge for failure to stop and give information after a crash that resulted in damages to a vehicle over $200.

He is suspected of crashing his Jeep Wrangler head-on into a Honda Civic before driving away from the scene.

Perry turned himself into the Bexar County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon for the failure to stop and give information charge. He was released shortly after posting a $1,000 bond.

A redacted SAPD report obtained by KSAT Investigates on Monday states that the driver of a Honda Civic told police a black Jeep Wrangler crashed into them head-on around 9:10 p.m. Sunday while they waited at a stoplight at Jones Maltsberger and Redland roads.

An officer was able to track down the Jeep thanks to a witness who followed the vehicle and then returned to the crash scene.

The SAPD officer found Perry lying in his backyard moaning with a cut on his head and smelling of alcohol. Perry had trouble sitting up and when he did get up he was unsteady on his feet and was swaying, records show.

SAPD released the body camera video showing Perry’s encounter with police on Thursday evening.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg has said if details in the police report are true that Perry should resign.

Perry told reporters Thursday that the mayor “can say what he wants.”

San Antonio City Council on Friday called a special meeting for Monday afternoon in which they are expected to issue Perry a vote of ‘no confidence’ and ask for his resignation.

“Perception is everything in politics. Let’s be blunt here. This is a perception issue,” said Jon Taylor, Ph.D., political science professor at the University of Texas-San Antonio.

“I’d advise him to resign. I mean he’s damaged goods,” said Taylor.

