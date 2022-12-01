2 women killed in early-morning apartment fire on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are dead following an apartment fire on the city’s West Side early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 3 a.m. at an apartment in the 4700 block of Eldridge Avenue, not far from Enrique Barrera Parkway and SW 40th Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found smoke showing and the ground-floor apartment on fire. Right inside the apartment door they found two women, one elderly, on the ground, fire officials said.

Both women were pronounced dead after trying to be revived by emergency crews.

Eldridge apartment fire 2 image. (KSAT)

Fire officials say the whole building, which included about eight apartments on each side and 16 total, were evacuated. There is no damage to any other units. All the other residents will later be able to return to their homes, SAFD said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause. Joe Arrington, the public information officer for SAFD, did however emphasize that people should be careful with space heaters.

