Pride Center of San Antonio offering free at-home testing kits for STDs

SAN ANTONIO – The Pride Center of San Antonio announced it is expanding its offering of free sexually transmitted disease testing kits on World AIDS Day.

People can now take at-home tests for HIV, syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea at no cost through the Pride Center, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The at-home testing kits for HIV are available to everyone. The testing kits for syphilis, chlamydia and gonorrhea are available for men who have sex with men and transgender people, and they must be taken with an HIV test.

The tests can be picked up in person at the center, located at 1303 McCullough Ave. Ste. 160, or at community events.

People can also request that the tests be sent directly to their homes by mail.

“On this World AIDS Day, we are elated to begin offering at-home testing, for HIV and other STIs, to further the awareness about disparities and barriers our community faces when trying to access testing, prevention, and ultimately being connected to care,” Executive Director Robert Salcido, Jr. said in the announcement. “Many initiatives currently exist, our offerings are just another opportunity to increase equitable access, improve disparities, and work towards ending HIV.”

For more information, click here.