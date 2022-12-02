Behind the Kitchen Door: NW Side Mexican restaurant flunks health inspection, re-inspection shows some improvement

A Northwest Side Mexican restaurant flunked a recent health inspection, earning them one of the lowest scores in recent memory. A re-inspection found the business still had some work to do.

Taqueria Jalisco

Taqueria Jalisco #15, located in the 5500 block of Babcock Road, got a failing 59 on their health inspection in late September.

They were cited for numerous health violations from the way they were cooling and preparing meats to how dirty the place was. The inspector noted they needed to incorporate a cleaning schedule that addresses the accumulations of debris and food on a more regular basis than once a week.

Other observations:

Utensils and knives stored on the clean rack were dirty.

The sanitizing sink didn’t have any sanitation solution in it.

An employee making tortillas wasn’t wearing gloves and another worker wiped his hands on a dirty towel and continued to work.

KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by to see if they had cleaned up their act.

One employee said they were pretty ashamed of their performance but they were striving to make improvements.

“This is the first time we got that low score,” the worker said. “The things that we got wrong we are already resolving.”

It did appear they were making an effort to keep the dining area clean for customers and the employee said they’d also addressed the use of gloves.

“We had a meeting and we already talked with all the guys and they started wearing them,” the employee said.

But when an inspector made a follow-up visit on November 17, he found employees putting on gloves without washing their hands and others were still preparing tacos with bare hands.

He wrote the walls and floors were soiled and there was a foul smell in the meat-holding area.

Both areas needed a thorough cleaning. He also noted clean knives were being stored on a dirty magnetic rack and needed to be rewashed. The inspector gave them a 76 this time around.

Other scores

Scored 100

24th St. Subs

411 24th St SW San Antonio, TX 78207

--------------

Beethoven Maennerchor

422 Pereida St San Antonio, TX 78210

--------------

Little Caesars Pizza #57

9827 Potranco Rd San Antonio, TX 78251

--------------

McDonald’s # 1725

6967 San Pedro Ave San Antonio, TX 78216

--------------

Red Robin @ The Rim

17403 IH 10 W San Antonio, TX 78257

--------------

Subway # 26125

10650 Culebra Rd San Antonio, TX 78251

--------------

Wendy’s # 4867

7662 Guilbeau Rd San Antonio, TX 78250

--------------

Whataburger #399

1118 Roosevelt Ave San Antonio, TX 78210

--------------

Buffalo Wild Wings

10538 Potranco Rd San Antonio, TX 78245

--------------

Burger King #8975

16711 Nacogdoches Rd San Antonio, TX 78266

--------------

Alamo Biscuit Company

9630 Huebner Rd San Antonio, TX 78240

Scored in the 90s

Church’s Chicken # 11

219 Zarzamora S San Antonio, TX 78207

--------------

Little Caesar’s Pizza #12

8102 Tezel Rd San Antonio, TX 78250

--------------

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

3147 Military Dr SE San Antonio, TX 78223

--------------

Sapore’s Pizza

6422 Babcock Rd San Antonio, TX 78249

--------------

Shangrila Chinese Restaurant

2727 Goliad Rd San Antonio, TX 78223

--------------

The Enclave

18803 Hardy Oak Blvd San Antonio, TX 78258

--------------

Dairy Queen

3436 Culebra Rd San Antonio, TX 78228

--------------

Bill Miller’s Laguna Madre Seafood

1227 loop 410 NE San Antonio, TX 78209

--------------

Peter Piper Pizza

5610 W FM 1604 N San Antonio, TX 78251

--------------

Taco Bell #32380

9315 Potranco Rd San Antonio, TX 78251

--------------

Taco Cabana #207

4723 Commerce St W San Antonio, TX 78237

Want to know who has good scores and who doesn’t? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.

Just click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.

The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.

You can catch Tim’s BKD reports Thursday’s on the Nightbeat.

