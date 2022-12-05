🏀 San Antonio Spurs to spread holiday cheer in series of charitable events, engagements

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs will be spreading holiday cheer with the community this season through a series of charitable events and player engagements as part of their “Season of Giving,” according to officials.

The Season of Giving is a five-week celebration running from mid-November through December when NBA teams give back by supporting and uplifting youths, families, and organizations in their communities.

Officials say Spurs players will brighten holidays in special ways, such as delivering basketball sneakers to female athletes at a Title 1 school, playing video games with patients at a local children’s hospital, donating meals and gifts to families in need, and much more.

The events are made possible through partnerships with nonprofits, such as the San Antonio Food Bank, H-E-B, Methodist Healthcare, Methodist Healthcare Ministries, ChildSafe, Haven for Hope, EVO Entertainment, and Elf Louise.

Each event aims to celebrate the impactful work community partners and organizations do every day to show up and serve alongside our communities.

A list of the Spur’s “Season of Giving” highlights:

Methodist Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Ministries Christmas Tree Giveaway

Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Wesley Health & Wellness Center Gymnasium, located at 1406 Fitch Street

Spurs players Doug McDermott and Isaiah Roby, Spurs Coyote, Hype Squad, and SS&E staff will assist in spreading holiday cheer to our community alongside Methodist Healthcare and Methodist Healthcare Ministries staff at their 10th annual Christmas Tree Donation event. Methodist Healthcare Ministries will give away nearly 120 decorated Christmas trees and holiday wreaths to existing patients and clients of their clinics and parenting programs.

Holiday Movie Night with EVO Entertainment

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Blake Wesley, Zach Collins, and youth from the Spurs Youth Basketball League and invited community members will enjoy a holiday movie night at EVO Entertainment on Dec. 7. EVO Entertainment is the official cinema and entertainment center of the San Antonio Spurs.

ChildSafe Winter Workshop Blanket Drive

Now through Friday, Dec. 9

Doug McDermott is supporting a blanket drive benefitting ChildSafe, a local trauma-focused care center for child victims and child survivors of abuse and neglect. Doug is inviting the community to donate blankets and other requested items now through Dec. 9. Blankets can be dropped off at ChildSafe at 3730 IH-10 East or a monetary donation can be made at Childsafe.com – please add a note in the comment section that the donation is for the “Spurs Winter Workshop.”

Haven for Hope Annual Cookie Party

Sunday, Dec. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. at 1 Haven for Hope Way.

Zach Collins and Jeremy Sochan will join Haven for Hope’s 13th Annual Cookie Party, hosted by CAPTRUST, as they spread holiday cheer to more than 300 children. Together, the players and families will decorate cookies, make ornaments, take part in face painting, and much more while distributing necessities, gifts, and Spurs swag and game tickets to families. Haven for Hope addresses the root causes of homelessness by offering programming tailored to the specific needs of the individual.

Elf Louise at the AT&T Center

Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6-7:30 p.m. at the AT&T Center.

Jakob Poeltl will suit up as Santa with help from his elves Keita Bates-Diop, Tre Jones and Devin Vassell to gift Eastside families and children presents and holiday fun. The families will receive gifts, food, tickets to a Spurs home game, and swag during the Dec. 13 holiday party at the AT&T Center.

Elf Louise with Opportunity Home SA

Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 615 Barclay Avenue.

Santa Keldon Johnson will return to the Westside with Elves Malaki Branham, Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley to deliver gifts to kids who are part of the Opportunity Home SA community, a former San Antonio Housing Authority location. Families will also be given tickets to a Spurs home game and swag during the event.