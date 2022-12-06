Suspect arrested for smashing man’s head with cinderblock, stealing his car, records show

A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he smashed another man’s head with a cinderblock and stole his car last month on the East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he smashed another man’s head with a cinderblock and stole his car last month on the East Side.

Giovanni Gomez-Dehoyos, 26, was charged with aggravated robbery in the Nov. 6 incident, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the suspect hit the man with a rock, described as a 10-by-10-inch cinderblock, and then threatened to hurt him again if he didn’t drive him around town.

The victim drove the suspect around for several blocks as the suspect carried a rock and “would reach down his pockets as if he was concealing a gun,” the affidavit states.

The victim said he ducked when Gomez-Dehoyos threw the cinderblock at him and it graced his neck.

At some point, the suspect forced the man out of the car and stole the vehicle. The victim walked to a store at Montgomery Drive and Walzem Road and called for help.

Police officers searched for the suspect but did not find him. Records show he was arrested Monday and his bond is set at $65,000.

Read also: