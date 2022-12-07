74º

Dive team finds body of missing camper in Canyon Lake, deputies confirm

Aamir Ali, 22, had been missing since Friday night, according to friends

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Divers have located the body of a missing 22-year-old camper from Houston in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team found the body of Aamir Ali around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ali missing since Friday night

Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. last Friday.

Investigators said his friends became concerned when he didn’t return.

They went looking for Ali and found his phone, clothes and Airpods by the lake shore and then called the police.

A spokesperson with Comal County Sheriff’s Office said deputies weren’t notified of Ali’s disappearance until Saturday morning.

The search for Ali

Authorities in the area spent all day Saturday conducting a search, including utilizing boats to search the water.

On Monday evening, after authorities packed up for the day, Ali’s family continued search efforts. More than 30 loved ones made the trip from Houston to help. The family partnered with the organization Search and Rescue San Antonio to help look for Ali.

The organization brought its own canines and helped with aerial and underwater drones on Monday.

People KSAT spoke with described Aamir Ali as smart, hardworking, and someone you’d want in your corner.

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

John Paul Barajas is a reporter at KSAT 12. Previously, he worked at KRGV 5 in the Rio Grande Valley. He has a degree from the University of Houston. In his free time, he likes to get a workout in, spend time on the water and check out good eats and drinks.

