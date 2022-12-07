Dive team finds body of missing camper in Canyon Lake, deputies confirm

Divers have located the body of a missing 22-year-old camper from Houston in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Divers have located the body of a missing 22-year-old camper from Houston in Canyon Lake near Potters Creek Park, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The Blue Diver Search and Recovery Team found the body of Aamir Ali around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Ali missing since Friday night

Ali was on a camping trip with two friends at Canyon Lake when he told them he was going for a short walk around 9 p.m. last Friday.

Investigators said his friends became concerned when he didn’t return.

They went looking for Ali and found his phone, clothes and Airpods by the lake shore and then called the police.

A spokesperson with Comal County Sheriff’s Office said deputies weren’t notified of Ali’s disappearance until Saturday morning.

The search for Ali

Authorities in the area spent all day Saturday conducting a search, including utilizing boats to search the water.

On Monday evening, after authorities packed up for the day, Ali’s family continued search efforts. More than 30 loved ones made the trip from Houston to help. The family partnered with the organization Search and Rescue San Antonio to help look for Ali.

The organization brought its own canines and helped with aerial and underwater drones on Monday.

People KSAT spoke with described Aamir Ali as smart, hardworking, and someone you’d want in your corner.

