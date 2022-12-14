San Antonio College announces second woman to be president in its history

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio College has named its newest president, and she will be the second woman to hold that position in the school’s history.

Dr. Naydeen González-De Jesús was named the 13th president of SAC during a board meeting on Tuesday. She will start the role on Jan. 9.

She will replace interim President Dr. Francisco Solis, who took over when Dr. Robert Vela left to head Texas A&M University-Kingsville.

González-De Jesús is the current executive vice president of student success at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

“Her wealth of experience in the area of student success and equitable outcomes will serve San Antonio College and the Alamo Colleges well as she brings a unique blend of international public diplomacy, research and higher education experience to the position,” Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Dr. Mike Flores said in a news release.

The release adds that she is a first-generation college graduate who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Penn State University, a master’s degree in student personnel services from Rowan University and a doctorate degree in industrial/organizational psychology from Northcentral University.

She is also an Aspen Rising Presidents Fellow and a National Community College Hispanic Council Fellow, and previously worked as the public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, the release states.

González-De Jesús is the first woman president in 25 years, and the second woman president in the school’s nearly 100-year history.