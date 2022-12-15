Woman exiting car after minor highway crash hit, killed by pickup

The woman's car was left with heavy damage after the initial crash. Police say when she got out of the vehicle, she was hit by pickup and killed.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating what they say appears to be a horrible accident, a woman hit and killed by a pickup moments after she was involved in an unrelated crash.

Both of the incidents happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 near Division Avenue.

RELATED: Woman hit, killed by pickup in early-morning crash near highway exit ramp, police say

According to officers at the scene, the woman was traveling north on the highway when she became involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler near the Division exit ramp.

They say she and the big rig driver both got out of their vehicles to exchange information.

Police and paramedics surround the scene where they found the body of the woman along the Interstate 35 access road near Division Avenue. (KSAT 12 News)

Moments later, police say, a pickup came along and hit the woman, knocking her onto the access road.

She died at the scene.

It did not appear that anyone else was hurt.

Police say the pickup driver showed no signs of impairment. They say he told officers he did not see the woman on the dark stretch of highway.

As of late Thursday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office was still working to identify the woman.