Teen facing charges after allegedly shooting friend while playing with gun

SAN ANTONIO – A 17 year old boy is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his friend while playing with a gun inside a West Side apartment early Monday morning.

According to a written report from San Antonio police, the victim in this case is 16-years-old.

The report says officers found both boys at an apartment in the 7200 block of Marbach Road after responding to a call around 12 a.m.

At the scene, officers initially said the younger teen shot the 17-year-old while playing with a handgun.

However, the later report reversed those roles.

The report said the 17-year-old told officers that the victim was his friend and that he did not mean to shoot him.

It says the teen told police he did not think the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

The victim was in serious condition when he was rushed to a hospital.

Police took the other teen into custody to face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the report said.