Thieves try but fail to steal money from North Side bank ATM

Drive-up machine at RBFCU left battered, broken

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Thieves who may have been out to score some quick Christmas cash have been left empty-handed after their plans to burglarize an ATM went wrong.

San Antonio police were left to clean up the mess from the attempted crime near Loop 1604 and Bitters Road early Monday morning.

Officers at the scene said they were notified of the crime at Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Unit by a security company that saw what was happening by way of surveillance cameras.

When police arrived, however, the crooks were gone.

Police believe the crooks used a truck with a chain attached in their attempt to break open the ATM. (KSAT 12 News)

Officers said it appeared the would-be thieves tried to use a truck with a chain attached to pull open the drive-up money machine.

They ended up damaging the outer casing but did not access the cash, police said.

The ATM appeared to be out of service after the crime.

Police did not make any arrests right away.

