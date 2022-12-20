Arctic cold front could affect VIA service

SAN ANTONIO – Arctic, bitterly cold air could impact VIA Metropolitan Transit service this week.

VIA is closely monitoring the weather forecast for any disruptions from Thursday through Christmas Day.

An arctic cold front is expected to arrive in the San Antonio area on Thursday, bringing with it the coldest temperatures since the February freeze of 2021. While bitterly cold temperatures are expected, no precipitation is expected.

Bus, VIAtrans, and VIA Link services will continue to operate as usual as weather conditions permit it. There are no service changes at this time, according to a news release.

Any route detours or schedule adjustments in response to severe winter weather conditions will be announced online.

People can also call the VIA goLine at 210-362-2020 for information.

