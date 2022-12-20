7 warming centers will be open in San Antonio area during freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio and Bexar County officials will open seven warming centers for people and pets due to freezing temperatures in the forecast.

The short-term shelters will open at 3 p.m. Thursday, when the cold front is expected to arrive.

Officials are asking those seeking shelter to bring clothes, supplies and medicine.

The warming shelters will be at:

Normoyle Community Center, 700 Culberson Ave., San Antonio, 78225

South Side Lions Senior Center, 3303 Pecan Valley Drive, San Antonio, 78210

Garza Community Center, 1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, 78228

Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1129 Pat Booker Road, Universal City, 78148

Emergency Services District 5, 7120 E. 6th St., Somerset, 78069

Emergency Services District 3, 23103 Bulverde Road, San Antonio, 78259

Emergency Services District 7, 11617 Galm Road, San Antonio, 78254

Kennels will also be available for pets at the Normoyle, South Side Lions and Garza centers.

Additionally, the City of Boerne will open a warming center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday to Monday in the Community Room at the Patrick Health Public Library at 451 North Main Street in Boerne.

VIA bus rides to and from a warming center are free for passengers. Passengers using the VIA bus service or VIA Link should alert the bus operator when boarding, and VIAtrans passengers should alert the reservation agent when booking a trip.

To request a trip to a warming center, call 311 (210-207-6000).

The cold front is expected to arrive Thursday afternoon, bringing winds from the north at up to 35-40 mph and temperatures near freezing as early as sunset.

Temperatures will be near or just below 20 degrees in San Antonio and in the teens in the Hill Country by sunrise Friday.

