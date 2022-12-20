Canyon Lake man who shared 115,000+ files of child pornography sentenced to 30 years in prison

CANYON LAKE, Texas – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release after he was found guilty for the distribution and receipt of child pornography.

According to court documents, Seth Perricone, 48, shared more than 115,000 files of child sexual abuse material over the internet, officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Western District of Texas office said in a press release.

“Child pornography violations are horrific crimes that plague victims long after their original abuse,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza. “With this lengthy sentence by the court, the victims in this case were given the justice they deserve.”

Perricone was found guilty in July of six counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography.

He faced up to 20 years in prison for each count.

An investigation found that Perricone had been downloading and distributing child exploitation material since 2012, according to a news release.

“This sentencing of 30 years in federal prison illustrates the severity of Seth Perricone’s crimes against innocent children,” said Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. of the FBI San Antonio Division. “Working with our law enforcement partners, the FBI will continue to do everything in our power to protect children from dangerous predators.”

Perricone was sentenced Thursday.

