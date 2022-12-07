San Antonio man arrested after uploading several videos of child porn online, records show

Jonathan Ryan Nicholas, 37, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for uploading several files of child pornography on his Google account, according to jail records.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that the investigation into Nicholas started in March 2021, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline received reports about a Google user named “Honey Badger” uploading multiple files of child pornography.

The Office of the Attorney General of Texas investigated the reports and conducted a search of the account in August 2021.

Nicholas was eventually identified as the suspected user of the account, which contained multiple videos of children being sexually assaulted, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Monday, records show. He was taken into custody on Tuesday and his bond is set at $500,000.

A pre-trial hearing was set for Jan. 3.

