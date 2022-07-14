Canyon Lake man found guilty of sharing more than 115,000 images of child pornography

A Canyon Lake man was found guilty of sharing more than 115,000 images of child pornography on the internet, according to federal authorities.

Seth Elred Perricone, 47, was found guilty by a federal jury of six counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography on Wednesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

KSAT previously reported that Perricone shared the files from July 2017 to January 2018.

He has been in federal custody since his arrest at his Canyon Lake home in January 2018.

Perricone’s sentencing is scheduled for November. Authorities said he faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.

The FBI and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

