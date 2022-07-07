San Antonio man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in prison for distributing child pornography, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas said.

According to court documents, Dario Torres, 40, was identified by Homeland Security Investigations as trafficking child pornography in social media chatrooms.

A search warrant was executed in March 2018 at Torres’ residence, where agents found two cellphones belonging to him, a news release said. One phone contained approximately 130 videos and 761 images depicting the sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

Forensic agents also found that Torres had shared three of the videos on social media, officials said.

The other phone contained 6,908 images and 141 videos depicting children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including bondage and bestiality.

Torres pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in February 2020.

In addition to the sentence, Torres was ordered to pay $65,000 in restitution.

