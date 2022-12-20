Police find AK-47, loaded magazines, rope, zip-ties in man’s car after he stared down a law office in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas – A Luling man was booked into Guadalupe County Jail on Thursday on multiple charges after police say he took specific actions amounting to more than mere preparation for aggravated assault.

Seguin police were called just after 9 a.m. to the 100 block of W Donegan Street after an employee reported a man staring into the Stephen D Finch Law Office, causing staff to be concerned.

Melvin Lee Hill III, 56, was photographed outside the location, and an employee provided a photo to police at the scene that showed Hill staring inside.

The employee told police the law office was working on a family violence case involving Hill and stated that Hill has an active protective order prohibiting him from possessing or purchasing any firearms, which police confirmed.

The employee also told police that Hill would likely be driving a black Mustang.

Shortly after, a Seguin patrol officer located a black Mustang in the area and initiated an investigative stop. The officer recognized the driver as Hill and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle.

According to police, the following items were found in the vehicle:

White crystal-like substance

Winchester .308 bolt-action rifle

CN RomArm AK-47 rifle

3 loaded magazines

Sig Sauer 9mm handgun

Taurus .357 Magnum revolver

Backpack containing multiple boxes of ammunition, rope, zip-ties, gloves, tools, and other miscellaneous items

Seguin police reported that Hill was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Possession of Substance in Penalty Group 1 or 1-B >=4G<200G ($25,000 bond)

Violation of Protective Order Bias/Prejudice ($20,000 bond)

4 Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon ($800,000 total bond)

Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon ($200,000 bond)

“Once booked at Guadalupe County Jail, Seguin Police Department’s Criminal Investigation conducted an interview with Hill. After further investigation, Det. Schramm found that Hill took specific actions amounting to more than mere preparation to commit the offense of aggravated assault,” police said in a news release.

The case is still under investigation.

