Witte Museum displays retro toys in new exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – Adults can relive cherished memories from their childhood with retro toys at the latest exhibit at the Witte Museum.

When Leslie Ochoa looks at dolls, many memories come back.

“Playing at my grandparents house,” said Leslie Ochoa, director of collections at the Witte Museum.

Ochoa has some of her toys at the latest exhibit called “Toys: The Way We Play.”

“This is my personal cabbage patch doll that I got when I was six years old for Christmas. She was one of my favorites. I named her Rebecca when I adopted her,” Ochoa said.

Ochoa says while toys have changed, play hasn’t changed over time.

“We actually have a fiber doll that is 4,000 years old found in Hinds Cave in Bulverde County that demonstrates that play is universal. Its been around for a long time,” Ochoa said.

Every toy has a story behind it.

“A lot of the historic toys are from the Witte’s permanent collection, but some of the more recent nostalgic retro toys are loan to us from Witte staff,” Ochoa said.

The exhibit is open until April 2023.

Also on KSAT.com: