Behind the Kitchen Door: Local tamale businesses land on Santa’s nice list

SAN ANTONIO – If tamales are part of your holiday celebrations, but you don’t have time to make them homemade, you may find yourself hitting up local businesses to fill your family’s bellies. KSAT looked at recent health inspections for local food businesses that sell tamales to find out what’s happening behind their kitchen doors.

Here’s what we found:

Perfect Score

B & B Tamales

866 W Mayfield

San Antonio, TX 78211

Inspection Date: 08/10/2022

Score: 100

--------------

Delicious Tamales To Go

158 East Sonterra #101

San Antonio, TX 78258

Inspection Date: 11/29/2022

Score: 100

--------------

Rubens Homemade Tamales

1807 Rigsby Ave

San Antonio, TX 78210

Inspection Date: 09/16/2022

Score: 100

--------------

Delicious Tamales To Go

4510 West Ave

San Antonio, TX 78213

Inspection Date: 10/13/2022

Score: 100

--------------

Mimi’s Barbacoa & Tamales Y Mas

10918 Wurzbach Rd #131

San Antonio, TX 78230

Inspection Date: 10/05/2022

Score: 100

--------------

Tellez Tamales

1802 Bandera Rd

San Antonio, TX 78228

Inspection Date: 10/05/2022

Score: 100

--------------

Delia’s

13527 Hausman Pass

San Antonio, TX 78249

Inspection Date: 12/02/2022

Score: 100

--------------

Alfonso’s Mexican Food Products

2000 SE Loop 410

San Antonio, TX 78220

Inspection Date: 11/23/2022

Score: 100

--------------

Delicious Inc. Tamale Factory

1330 Culebra Rd

San Antonio, TX 78201

Inspection Date: 08/15/2022

Score: 100

Other Scores

Delicious Tamales

13533 Nacogdoches Rd

San Antonio, TX 78217

Inspection Date: 04/29/2022

Score: 98

The inspector gave the business minor deductions for the backdoor’s inability to self-close. They also needed to repair some chipping paint in the kitchen, and some ceiling tiles needed to be replaced.

--------------

Delicious Tamales Factory

5251 Timberhill Dr. #206

San Antonio, TX 78238

Inspection Date: 04/25/2022

Score: 98

The health inspector cited the business for not having chlorine chemical test strips to test the final concentration of the bleach water used to clean dishes.

--------------

Adelitas Molino

1130 Fresno St.

San Antonio, TX 78201

Inspection Date: 07/05/2022

Score: 97

The business was cited for minor health violations, including a walk-in freezer that had an accumulation of ice from a dripping pipe at the cooling fans, and the walk-in cooler had food debris and dried blood on the floor.

Chicken and beef were being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler, barbacoa and other food items weren’t covered and utensils used for scooping corn didn’t have handles.

--------------

Delicious Tamales To Go

9055 Marbach Rd #106

San Antonio, TX 78245

Inspection Date: 05/06/2022

Score: 97

The inspector gave the business minor deductions for ice-build up in the freezer, the plumbing system needed some repairs and the tamales needed to be properly protected from cross-contamination.

--------------

Victoria Factory

737 Division

San Antonio, TX 78225

Inspection Date: 08/10/2022

Score: 96

The business saw its score drop due to the inspector finding two roaches in the room next to where they wash dishes. The manager told the inspector the location gets pest control services. They were also cited for not protecting food from cross-contamination and were told to store vegetables above raw meats in the freezer.

--------------

Martinez Barbacoa & Tamales

728 Fredericksburg Rd.

San Antonio, TX 78201

Inspection Date: 10/22/2022

Score: 95

The inspector gave the business minor deductions for having an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. They were also improperly storing in-use cloths for wiping, and the grease trap cover needed to be replaced.

--------------

Magy’s Tamales and Barbacoa

5721 W Commerce St.

San Antonio, TX 78237

Inspection Date: 10/11/2022

Score: 94

The business received minor deductions for having uncovered prepared food containers in the walk-in cooler.

There were containers of beef on the floor of the walk-in freezer. They needed to clean up the grease build-up on the vent hood and the food splash on the walls of the microwave.

There were no test strips for bleach available, and dish cleanser was used for hand soap at the hand washing sink.

--------------

La Luz Tortilla Factory

4120 Blanco Rd.

San Antonio, TX 78212

Inspection Date: 09/14/2022

Score: 94

The business needed to dust off the ceiling, an employee was seen using their bare hands to touch cooked tortillas and they needed to install another hand sink with hot and cold running water.

--------------

Delicious Tamales #3

3500 S Presa St.

San Antonio, TX 78210

Inspection Date: 09/21/2022

Score: 90

The business needed to repair the walk-in refrigeration unit because it was too warm. They needed to do a better job organizing or removing items from the business.

There was celery found in a bucket that was stored on the floor of the cooler, and uncovered tamales were stored in the walk-in cooler.

The inspector also found toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving cream, and razors next to the hand sink.

