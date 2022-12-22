Behind the Kitchen Door: Local tamale businesses land on Santa’s nice list

SAN ANTONIO – If tamales are part of your holiday celebrations, but you don’t have time to make them homemade, you may find yourself hitting up local businesses to fill your family’s bellies. KSAT looked at recent health inspections for local food businesses that sell tamales to find out what’s happening behind their kitchen doors.
Here’s what we found:
Perfect Score
B & B Tamales
866 W Mayfield
San Antonio, TX 78211
Inspection Date: 08/10/2022
Score: 100
--------------
Delicious Tamales To Go
158 East Sonterra #101
San Antonio, TX 78258
Inspection Date: 11/29/2022
Score: 100
--------------
Rubens Homemade Tamales
1807 Rigsby Ave
San Antonio, TX 78210
Inspection Date: 09/16/2022
Score: 100
--------------
Delicious Tamales To Go
4510 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78213
Inspection Date: 10/13/2022
Score: 100
--------------
Mimi’s Barbacoa & Tamales Y Mas
10918 Wurzbach Rd #131
San Antonio, TX 78230
Inspection Date: 10/05/2022
Score: 100
--------------
Tellez Tamales
1802 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78228
Inspection Date: 10/05/2022
Score: 100
--------------
Delia’s
13527 Hausman Pass
San Antonio, TX 78249
Inspection Date: 12/02/2022
Score: 100
--------------
Alfonso’s Mexican Food Products
2000 SE Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78220
Inspection Date: 11/23/2022
Score: 100
--------------
Delicious Inc. Tamale Factory
1330 Culebra Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Inspection Date: 08/15/2022
Score: 100
Other Scores
Delicious Tamales
13533 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Inspection Date: 04/29/2022
Score: 98
The inspector gave the business minor deductions for the backdoor’s inability to self-close. They also needed to repair some chipping paint in the kitchen, and some ceiling tiles needed to be replaced.
--------------
Delicious Tamales Factory
5251 Timberhill Dr. #206
San Antonio, TX 78238
Inspection Date: 04/25/2022
Score: 98
The health inspector cited the business for not having chlorine chemical test strips to test the final concentration of the bleach water used to clean dishes.
--------------
Adelitas Molino
1130 Fresno St.
San Antonio, TX 78201
Inspection Date: 07/05/2022
Score: 97
The business was cited for minor health violations, including a walk-in freezer that had an accumulation of ice from a dripping pipe at the cooling fans, and the walk-in cooler had food debris and dried blood on the floor.
Chicken and beef were being stored on the floor of the walk-in cooler, barbacoa and other food items weren’t covered and utensils used for scooping corn didn’t have handles.
--------------
Delicious Tamales To Go
9055 Marbach Rd #106
San Antonio, TX 78245
Inspection Date: 05/06/2022
Score: 97
The inspector gave the business minor deductions for ice-build up in the freezer, the plumbing system needed some repairs and the tamales needed to be properly protected from cross-contamination.
--------------
Victoria Factory
737 Division
San Antonio, TX 78225
Inspection Date: 08/10/2022
Score: 96
The business saw its score drop due to the inspector finding two roaches in the room next to where they wash dishes. The manager told the inspector the location gets pest control services. They were also cited for not protecting food from cross-contamination and were told to store vegetables above raw meats in the freezer.
--------------
Martinez Barbacoa & Tamales
728 Fredericksburg Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78201
Inspection Date: 10/22/2022
Score: 95
The inspector gave the business minor deductions for having an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. They were also improperly storing in-use cloths for wiping, and the grease trap cover needed to be replaced.
--------------
Magy’s Tamales and Barbacoa
5721 W Commerce St.
San Antonio, TX 78237
Inspection Date: 10/11/2022
Score: 94
The business received minor deductions for having uncovered prepared food containers in the walk-in cooler.
There were containers of beef on the floor of the walk-in freezer. They needed to clean up the grease build-up on the vent hood and the food splash on the walls of the microwave.
There were no test strips for bleach available, and dish cleanser was used for hand soap at the hand washing sink.
--------------
La Luz Tortilla Factory
4120 Blanco Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78212
Inspection Date: 09/14/2022
Score: 94
The business needed to dust off the ceiling, an employee was seen using their bare hands to touch cooked tortillas and they needed to install another hand sink with hot and cold running water.
--------------
Delicious Tamales #3
3500 S Presa St.
San Antonio, TX 78210
Inspection Date: 09/21/2022
Score: 90
The business needed to repair the walk-in refrigeration unit because it was too warm. They needed to do a better job organizing or removing items from the business.
There was celery found in a bucket that was stored on the floor of the cooler, and uncovered tamales were stored in the walk-in cooler.
The inspector also found toothpaste, toothbrushes, shaving cream, and razors next to the hand sink.
Want to see more restaurant scores? KSAT 12 has a new tool for that.
Click this link, and it will take you to a new mapping tool we have showing the recent scores for San Antonio food businesses.
The reports go back six months and are frequently updated.