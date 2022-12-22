Bexar County offices to close Friday due to freezing weather

SAN ANTONIO – Due to temperatures expected to dip into the teens and wind chills in single digits, Bexar County offices will be closed Friday.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff ordered the closure in an effort to keep employees safe from the frigid weather, according to a news release.

Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Emergency and essential infrastructure services personnel will report as usual to their assigned work locations. If you are unsure of your status, please contact your immediate supervisor.

Changes will be posted online at www.bexar.org, on social media, and shared with local news agencies.

County employees may call the county’s weather line at 210-335-2258 for any changes to county schedules.

