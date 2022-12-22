Families mourn loss of two teens in deadly hit-and-run crash

SAN ANTONIO – The families of two teenage boys killed in a hit-and-run crash on the East Side are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Jordan Canedo, 15, and James Solis, 17, were hit in the 2700 block of Rigsby Ave. on Friday. The driver who struck them has not been caught.

“You took two innocent lives, they’re not grown, they’re not grownups. You just left them” said Rosa Garcia, Canedo’s legal guardian.

Garcia and Armanda Diaz, Solis’ mother, told KSAT that the boys were returning from Christmas shopping when they were hit.

“My little boy died on that street. I don’t know how I’m holding on,” Diaz said.

They’re now two families forever bonded by grief. They’re trying to stay strong for their boys, who they said were inseparable.

“They’d always say that’s my brother, mom, that’s my brother,” Diaz said.

At the scene of the crime, investigators’ spray paint still marks the street. Feet away is a growing makeshift memorial. Both are signs of heartbreak and anger that the dreams of their boys were cut short.

“He loved basketball. He wanted to do boxing too if those didn’t work, he really wanted to be a veterinarian,” Garcia said.

Diaz said her son’s goals included “joining the military and he always talked about how he wanted to help teens who struggled with mental illness.”

San Antonio police said they have no witnesses or suspects in the case.

The families plan on holding a vigil for the boys at 6 p.m. on Thursday across the street from the Rigsby apartments.

