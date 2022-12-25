Missing Texas A&M University student reportedly found dead in Austin

A Texas A&M University student who disappeared earlier this month has been found dead, according to media reports.

The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was found on Saturday in Austin, where his car was abandoned, College Station police told ABC News.

Hoang was reported missing by his family on Dec. 16 after he didn’t show up to lunch. His family had traveled from Dallas to College Station for his graduation ceremony that day.

Hoang had left College Station in his silver-colored 2009 Lexus ES350, and the vehicle was seen heading westbound on Highway 21, as if leaving the city of Caldwell, according to the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

The car was also spotted on Highway 290, west of Elgin.

On Thursday, the car was found unoccupied in Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook, KXAN reported.

His body was found nearby, the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley said on Saturday.

“Certainly not the outcome so many people had hoped for. Please keep Tanner’s family in your prayers during this difficult time,” a post read.

His family told authorities that he had turned off his cell phone the day he disappeared.

His father reportedly texted him that morning, and it was read before he turned the phone off, according to KBTX.

KBTX also reported that Hoang was not supposed to graduate on Dec. 16, as he didn’t meet the requirements.

His uncle, Bao Hoang, told KXXV that they were “in disbelief that he would leave without notifying us.”

“He was supposed to graduate, but I’m not sure what happened that would cause him to leave,” his uncle said.

KXAN reported that Austin police are investigating the case. His cause of death has not been released.

Read also: