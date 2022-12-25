Ex-San Marcos police officer shot, killed after pulling gun on officers responding to disturbance, officials say

Former San Marcos police officer Kyle Lobo faces felony charges of injury to a child and continuous violence against a family member.

A former San Marcos police officer was shot and killed overnight after he allegedly pulled a gun on police.

Kyle Lobo, 36, who resigned in October amid allegations that he repeatedly assaulted family members, was shot after San Marcos police responded to a report of a disturbance at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, according to city officials.

The 911 caller stated that Lobo assaulted someone at The Grand at Stonecreek apartments. He had been drinking and was armed with a gun, police said in a news release.

Lobo was encountered outside when police arrived and he had a child in his arms. He then handed the child to the 911 caller and pulled out a gun, officials said.

Officers shot Lobo and he was taken to Ascension Seton Hays, where he died.

The news release states that Texas Rangers and San Marcos police are investigating the shooting. The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.

Lobo was free on bond after he was charged with felony charges of injury to a child and continuous family violence against a family member, records with the Hays County Jail show.

According to arrest warrants obtained by KSAT Investigates, Lobo’s wife told officers that he assaulted her on Oct. 3 at their home in Buda.

She said Lobo assaulted her five to six other times since the start of 2022, including a time when he head-butted her during a Fourth of July cookout.

Arrest warrants also state that a boy, who was 11 years old at the time, told police that Lobo had punched him twice in the stomach and then kicked him in the back.

Lobo voluntarily resigned from SMPD on Oct. 6. He was given a dishonorable discharge the same day he was taken into custody. Read more about the case here.

Find resources for victims of domestic violence here.

Read also: