15-day suspension for BCSO deputy who failed to lock jail door, leading to inmate beating

The south tower of the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s detention officer was suspended 15 days earlier this year after an investigation determined he failed to lock a jail unit door, leading a group of inmates to assault one another.

Deputy Raiden Vasquez was suspended 15 days in August, following the October 2021 incident inside Unit CK at the Bexar County Jail.

Vasquez, a two-year veteran of the agency, did not appeal the proposed discipline, causing it to become final Aug. 9, BCSO discipline records released Wednesday show.

Vasquez, according to the records, showed “negligence” when he failed to lock the door on the right side of the unit following observation checks.

After unlocking the door for the left side of the unit, a group of inmates pushed past Vasquez and entered the right side of the unit.

The inmates then “sought out” two specific inmates from the right side and assaulted them, records show.

One of the inmates suffered a bruised face and vision problems in the left eye.

Vasquez was cited for poor job performance and for violating BCSO policies and procedures covering performance of duties and efficiency.

