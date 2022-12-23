SAPD: Fired officer accused of sexual assault told alleged victim she was being ‘dramatic’

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer has been fired months after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside an apartment twice last year.

Officer Adrian Salazar, a two-year veteran of SAPD, received the indefinite suspension in October.

SAPD officials released Salazar’s discipline paperwork Friday.

KSAT Investigates found no record of a criminal charge against Salazar related to the incident.

2 reported incidents involving victim under 21

SAPD officials became aware of the allegations against Salazar in April, when the alleged victim filed a sexual assault report at one the department’s substations.

She detailed two incidents, the first in October 2021 and the second in December 2021, in which Salazar provided her alcohol and then sexually assaulted her.

The woman was under the age of 21 during both incidents.

After Salazar “begged her to let him have sexual intercourse with her” during the first encounter the woman told him “no,” the paperwork states.

The off-duty officer then asked the woman, “What if I just do it?”

She told him that would be rape, the suspension report states.

Less than two months later, in December 2021, Salazar sat in his vehicle outside the woman’s apartment until she agreed to come out, the report states.

The woman told police she felt intimidated by Salazar and that he became “more intense” after they went to an apartment.

Salazar pinned her down on a bed and sexually assaulted her, including intercourse, she told police.

After the woman told Salazar it hurt, he responded that she was being “dramatic,” according to his discipline paperwork.

“The complainant said she believed Officer Salazar discontinued intercourse because of the sounds of pain she was making,” the report states.

Indefinitely suspended but no criminal charges

Salazar was given the indefinite suspension, tantamount to being fired, for acts showing a lack of good moral character and for conduct prejudicial to good order, records show.

However, KSAT Investigates could find no record of Salazar being criminally charged with sexual assault or for providing alcohol to a person under the legal age to consume it.

SAPD Media Services did not respond to multiple requests Friday about the status of any criminal investigations of Salazar.

Salazar has appealed his indefinite suspension.

His union attorney, Karl Brehm, has requested a hearing before a third-party arbitrator.

Brehm, in his Oct. 7 letter, called the punishment of Salazar “clearly excessive.”

Brehm did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Friday.

